Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenable were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $121,146.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $121,146.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,600 shares of company stock worth $2,763,928 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

