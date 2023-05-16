Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,080,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 682.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 279,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 730,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after acquiring an additional 246,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

