Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AKR opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

