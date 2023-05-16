Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,361,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

About Getty Realty

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.