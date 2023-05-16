Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SAFT opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

