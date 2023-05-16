Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,642 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Maxim Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

