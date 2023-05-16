Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,793 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.67%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

