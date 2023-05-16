The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

