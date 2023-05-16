THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1,452.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

