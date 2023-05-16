Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III Acquires 5,000 Shares

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 822,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Articles

