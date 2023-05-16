Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,179 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Transocean were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 268.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Trading Up 0.3 %

Transocean stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.90. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Clarkson Capital raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Compass Point raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

