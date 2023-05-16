Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trex by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Trex by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

