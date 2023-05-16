Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) CEO Graham Purdy Purchases 1,000 Shares

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) CEO Graham Purdy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $20,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,593.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a market cap of $373.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 88.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

