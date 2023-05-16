Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RARE. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,359,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,727,000 after acquiring an additional 986,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,645,000 after buying an additional 330,055 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,663,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Insider Activity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $418,116. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RARE opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Recommended Stories

