UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,811 shares of company stock worth $78,529. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $956.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $21.46.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.39%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

See Also

