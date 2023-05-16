Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,928 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,763,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,676,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,204,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,676,002.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,339.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on U shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.06.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

