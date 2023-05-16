Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 10,035 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,651,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,340,000 after buying an additional 707,906 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,200,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000,000 after buying an additional 118,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $53,855,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,200.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

