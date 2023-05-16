Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,056 Shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IAUF opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. The company has a market cap of $39.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

