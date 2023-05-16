Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,200 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,207,040 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,040,000 after buying an additional 337,728 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $15,515,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 118,232 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $39.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.