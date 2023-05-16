Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,652 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,128 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after buying an additional 1,780,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after buying an additional 2,266,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after buying an additional 3,025,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.0 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.