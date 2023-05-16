Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,529 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.36 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.36 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,457,629.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,995 shares of company stock worth $1,542,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

