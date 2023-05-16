Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 7,354 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter worth $786,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter worth $170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

