Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 2,437 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,595,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $591,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

GPI stock opened at $221.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.01. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $242.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.