Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 380.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,183,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after buying an additional 116,619 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 379,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $199.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -103.74 and a beta of 0.63.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.60 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,928 shares in the company, valued at $837,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

