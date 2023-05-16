Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

CCOI stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,454,801.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,866. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.