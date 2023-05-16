Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JFrog were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 76.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 47,886 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in JFrog by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,432,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,536,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,432,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,536,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,431. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Several brokerages have commented on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

