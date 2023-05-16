Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

