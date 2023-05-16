Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 16,915 Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 49.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

BTA stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

