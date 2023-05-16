Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,074 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,125 shares of company stock worth $7,567,261. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $172.25 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

