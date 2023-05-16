Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,926 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fisker were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Fisker by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Fisker stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.04. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.59.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FSR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

