Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,384 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE KRC opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.