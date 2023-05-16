Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,689 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

AIRC opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

