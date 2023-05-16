Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,999 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 485,712 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

