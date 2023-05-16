Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $75.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

