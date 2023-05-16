Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,910,705 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

Shares of ZM opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 206.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $124.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

