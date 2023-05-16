Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $322.07 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

