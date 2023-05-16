Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

