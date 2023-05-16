Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.