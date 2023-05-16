Van ECK Associates Corp Has $478,000 Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 976,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after buying an additional 935,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $71.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 87.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $6.40 per share. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 145.12%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.74%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.