Van ECK Associates Corp Has $509,000 Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.69.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $686.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.28 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $511,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,326 shares of company stock worth $13,863,351. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

