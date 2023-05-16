Van ECK Associates Corp Has $541,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,493,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12,069.6% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 120,455 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Shares of WBD opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

