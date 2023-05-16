Van ECK Associates Corp Has $575,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,647 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

