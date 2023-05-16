Van ECK Associates Corp Has $578,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 2,826.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $34,532,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 483,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 335.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 495,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,320 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -320.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,024,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $10,024,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,018 shares of company stock worth $18,461,067. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

