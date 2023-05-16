Van ECK Associates Corp Has $585,000 Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $273.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.98 and its 200 day moving average is $320.57. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $262.74 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.27.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

