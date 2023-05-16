Van ECK Associates Corp Has $588,000 Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 281.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after acquiring an additional 206,055 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,883 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,852,000 after buying an additional 75,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $261.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.