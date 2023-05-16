Van ECK Associates Corp Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 742.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Insider Activity

STAG Industrial Price Performance

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $1,564,741. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.