Van ECK Associates Corp Has $623,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.37. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

