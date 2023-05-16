Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 308.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 82.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.01. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group cut their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.