Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 409,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.24.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.