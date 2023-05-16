Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 147.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.